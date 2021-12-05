Richard Ogawa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amesite stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Get Amesite alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.