Richard Ogawa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amesite stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

