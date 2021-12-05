RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.16. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 125,534 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,389,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

