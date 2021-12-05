RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.