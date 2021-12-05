RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

