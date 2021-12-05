RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $321.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

