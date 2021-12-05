RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $193.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

