RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.