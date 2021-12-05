RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

