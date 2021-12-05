RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

