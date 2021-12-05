RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 177,027 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177,027 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

