Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $45,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,364 shares of company stock worth $203,751,511 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

