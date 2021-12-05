Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $51,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after purchasing an additional 434,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

