Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Aflac worth $67,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 44,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.