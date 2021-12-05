Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $290.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

