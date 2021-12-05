Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,602 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $49,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average is $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

