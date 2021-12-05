Robert W. Baird Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $310.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $349.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.68.

Shares of VEEV opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.50 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

