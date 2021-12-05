Robert W. Baird Increases Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $26.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

