Robust Token (RBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,051.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $28.67 or 0.00058933 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $995,603.75 and $13,051.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,676 coins and its circulating supply is 34,726 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

