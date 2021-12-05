Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

