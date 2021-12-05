Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

