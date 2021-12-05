Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $110.82. Approximately 3,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,963,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

