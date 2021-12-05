Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 50,216 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 204.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNDM opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

