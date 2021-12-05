Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of CleanSpark worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 79.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 661,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 591,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.