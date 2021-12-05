Royal Bank of Canada Buys 909 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

