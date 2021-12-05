Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Splunk stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 12 month low of $108.08 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

