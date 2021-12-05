Royal Bank of Canada Has $597,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $28.95 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

