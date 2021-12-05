Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Financial Review

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 2 9 0 2.67 HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus price target of $137.81, indicating a potential upside of 37.52%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and HDFC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $45.54 billion 3.14 $8.50 billion $8.37 11.97 HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 5.80 $4.46 billion $2.51 26.40

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 27.06% 18.54% 0.95% HDFC Bank 21.24% 15.85% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats HDFC Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

