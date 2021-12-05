Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$146.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

