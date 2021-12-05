Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,730 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 840,737 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,726,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,631,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 503,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

