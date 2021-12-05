Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$143.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$102.74 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.29. The company has a market cap of C$183.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

