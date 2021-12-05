Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$144.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.94.

Shares of RY opened at C$128.64 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

