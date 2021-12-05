Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 6,208 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.66 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

