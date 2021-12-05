Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.