Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

