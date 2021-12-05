Royal Fund Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 773.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,863 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.