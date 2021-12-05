Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 157,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.59 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

