Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 23rd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royce Value Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

