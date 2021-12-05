Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. 4,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.