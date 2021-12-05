Sabine Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SBR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $606.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

