Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

SFSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Safestore has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.