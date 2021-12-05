Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €98.66 ($112.11) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.25. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

