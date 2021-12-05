SandRidge Permian Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:PERS)

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) declared a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
OTCMKTS:PERS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile
