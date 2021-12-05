Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.