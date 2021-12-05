Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

Shares of SAN opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.90 and its 200-day moving average is €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

