Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.91 ($119.21).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

EPA SAN opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

