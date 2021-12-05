Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $36.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,746. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

