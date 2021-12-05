SaTT (SATT) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $299,821.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00218405 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

