Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 536,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,567 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 931,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

