Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

