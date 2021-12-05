Sciencast Management LP Acquires 5,542 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

